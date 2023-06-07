Boral Ltd Investor Day Transcript

Jun 07, 2023 / 10:00PM GMT

Vikas Bansal - Boral Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director



Good morning, everybody, and thank you for joining us. When we start the presentation, it is being webcast. So the folks who are on the webcast may not be able to ask the question, but we are taking the questions, and we'll go back and answer them later on. You do have famous Marriott sandwiches on your desk. We were told they were amazing, but I'm going to let you judge those. Yes.



I'll start in a minute before we start, a couple of rules, so a couple of things. We will try to finish this session by 9:30, 9:45. We'll have Q&A between 9:30 and 10, if necessary. The aim would be we'll board the bus and you will be able to see some of the exciting sites, which Boral have in Southern Highlands. The only concern we have, I know I never talk about weather, but today, I will talk about weather. There is something in the weather which we can't control. And if the weather does change, we will still go to the site, some of these site plans might change. So we are planning to take you into the pit and peppertree site. If it rains, then we