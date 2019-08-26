Full Year 2019 Boral Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 26, 2019 / 01:00AM GMT

Michael Kane - Boral Limited - CEO, MD & Director



Good morning. Thank you for joining us today. We appreciate UBS hosting us in their Sydney office. I'm joined by Ros Ng, Group President Ventures and CFO, as well as other members of the senior management team, including Ross Harper, Group President of Operations; Wayne Manners, President and CEO, Boral Australia; David Mariner, President and CEO of Boral North America; and FrÃ©dÃ©ric de Rougemont, CEO of USG Boral.



Today, we've announced our results for the full year to 30 June 2019. We've also announced that we've reached agreement with Knauf to form an expanded gypsum joint venture in Asia and for Boral to return to 100% ownership of the gypsum business in Australia. I'd like to cover both, starting with the results.



As our usual format, I'll provide an overview of group and divisional performance and comment on outlook and Ros will present the financials in between. Ros and I will then talk through the transaction with Knauf.



This year, in line with our strategy to exit noncore businesses, we sold the Denver construction