Aug 26, 2019 / 01:00AM GMT
Michael Kane - Boral Limited - CEO, MD & Director
Good morning. Thank you for joining us today. We appreciate UBS hosting us in their Sydney office. I'm joined by Ros Ng, Group President Ventures and CFO, as well as other members of the senior management team, including Ross Harper, Group President of Operations; Wayne Manners, President and CEO, Boral Australia; David Mariner, President and CEO of Boral North America; and FrÃ©dÃ©ric de Rougemont, CEO of USG Boral.
Today, we've announced our results for the full year to 30 June 2019. We've also announced that we've reached agreement with Knauf to form an expanded gypsum joint venture in Asia and for Boral to return to 100% ownership of the gypsum business in Australia. I'd like to cover both, starting with the results.
As our usual format, I'll provide an overview of group and divisional performance and comment on outlook and Ros will present the financials in between. Ros and I will then talk through the transaction with Knauf.
This year, in line with our strategy to exit noncore businesses, we sold the Denver construction
Full Year 2019 Boral Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 26, 2019 / 01:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...