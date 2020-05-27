May 27, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Good morning and thank you all for joining us for our Q1 conference call. Today, we'll provide comments on our performance as well as an update on our overall operational readiness and how we're executing our plans. Joining me on the call this morning are Brian D Athaide, Chief Executive Officer, and Sean Bovingdon, Chief Financial Officer.



Today's discussion includes forward looking statements.