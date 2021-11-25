Nov 25, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Sylvie, and I will be your conference operator today. Welcome to The Green Organic Dutchman's second quarter (sic - third quarter) 2021 results conference call. (Operator Instructions) Note that this call is being recorded on Thursday, November 25, 2021.



And I would like to turn the conference over to Shane Dungey, Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.



Shane Dungey - The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. - IR



Thank you, Sylvie. Good morning and thank you all for joining us for our Q3 conference call. Today we'll provide comments on our performance, as well as an update on our operations and how we're executing our plans. This call is being recorded, and the audio recording will be available on the company website at tgod.ca.



Joining me on the call this morning are Sean Bovingdon, Chief Executive Officer and Interim CFO, and Angus Footman, Chair of the Board of Directors at The Green Organic Dutchman.



Today's discussion includes forward-looking statements. We