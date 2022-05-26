May 26, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT

Shane Dungey - The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. - VP, IR



Thank you, Hannes. Good morning and thank you all for joining us for our Q1 2022 conference call. Today, we'll provide comments on our performance as well as an update on our operations and how we're executing our plan. This call is being recorded and the audio recording will be available on the company website at tgod.ca.



Joining me on the call this morning are Sean Bovingdon, Chief Executive Officer; and Nichola Thompson, Chief Financial Officer at The Green Organic Dutchman. Today's discussion includes forward-looking statements. We caution that such statements are based on management's assumptions and beliefs and are