Jun 29, 2022 / 03:00PM GMT

Unidentified Participant Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd-NA



Welcome, everyone to the Annual General and Special Meeting of the Shareholders of the Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. I will now hand today's call over to Angus Footman. Please go ahead.



Angus Footman - Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd - Chairman



Thank you. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I welcome you to this year's Annual General and Special Meeting of the Shareholders of the Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Limited. My name is Angus Footman and I'm the Chairperson of the Board of the Corporation. I will act as the Chair of this meeting, and I will take, conduct of, and attend to the formalities of the meeting. On behalf of the Board and management, I would like to thank all the shareholders who have joined us online today.



As is our custom, we will conduct the formal business portion of the meeting first and answer questions at the end of the meeting. Though we may not be able to answer every question, we'll do our best to provide a response to questions that are