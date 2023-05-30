BZAM Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 30, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the annual meeting of shareholders of BZAM Ltd. Our host for today's call is Matt Milich, Chief Executive Officer at the BZAM. (Operator Instructions)



I will now turn the call over to your host. Mr. Milich, you may begin.



Matt Milich - BZAM Ltd. - CEO



Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, I welcome you to this year's annual general and special meeting of the shareholders of BZAM Ltd. My name is Matt Milich, and I'm the Chief Executive Officer of the corporation. Mr. Alghanim, Chairman of the corporation sends his regrets that he is unable to attend today's meeting to chair.



In accordance with the corporation's amended and restated bylaws, a motion to appoint me as the Chair of the meeting was moved and seconded by Mr. Bovingdon and Ms. Mastropietro, respectively. I will now act as the Chair of this meeting and will take conduct of and attend to the formalities of the meeting.



On behalf of the Board and management, I would like to thank those shareholders who have joined us online today. As is our custom, we will conduct the