Aug 27, 2019 / 08:30AM GMT
Presentation
Aug 27, 2019 / 08:30AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Brian J. May
Bunzl plc - Finance Director & Director
* Frank van Zanten
Bunzl plc - CEO & Executive Director
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Andrew Charles Grobler
CrÃ©dit Suisse AG, Research Division - Analyst
* Edward Stanley
Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Equity Analyst
* Paul Daniel Alasdair Checketts
Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Director
* Rajesh Kumar
HSBC, Research Division - Analyst
* Rory Edward McKenzie
UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - European Support Services Analyst
* Sylvia Pavlova Barker
JP Morgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Analyst
=====================
Frank van Zanten - Bunzl plc - CEO & Executive Director
Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Bunzl's 2019 Half Year Results Presentation. After a few words
Half Year 2019 Bunzl plc Earnings Presentation Transcript
Aug 27, 2019 / 08:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...