Half Year 2019 Bunzl plc Earnings Presentation Transcript

Aug 27, 2019 / 08:30AM GMT

Corporate Participants

* Brian J. May

Bunzl plc - Finance Director & Director

* Frank van Zanten

Bunzl plc - CEO & Executive Director



Conference Call Participants

* Andrew Charles Grobler

CrÃ©dit Suisse AG, Research Division - Analyst

* Edward Stanley

Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Equity Analyst

* Paul Daniel Alasdair Checketts

Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Director

* Rajesh Kumar

HSBC, Research Division - Analyst

* Rory Edward McKenzie

UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - European Support Services Analyst

* Sylvia Pavlova Barker

JP Morgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Analyst



Frank van Zanten - Bunzl plc - CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Bunzl's 2019 Half Year Results Presentation. After a few words