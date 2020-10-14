Q3 2020 Bunzl plc Trading Statement Call Transcript

Oct 14, 2020 / 07:00AM GMT

Frank van Zanten - Bunzl plc - CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, and thank you for joining us to discuss our third quarter results. We do not normally hold a conference call at this point in the year. But given the circumstances, we thought it would be helpful to do so. I will therefore briefly talk to our performance over the third quarter and the outlook before opening to Q&A.



I'm very pleased to report that Bunzl's diversified and resilient business model has driven strong growth over a challenging period. Group revenue for the third quarter was up 4% at actual exchange rates and 8.8% at constant exchange rates. The third quarter had fewer trading days than the equivalent period in 2019, which reduced revenue growth at constant exchange rates by 3.2%. This will reverse in