Bunzl plc Insight Event - Continental Europe Transcript

Oct 11, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT

Alberto Grau - Bunzl plc - MD of Continental Europe



Welcome to the Bunzl Insight event focus on Continental Europe. My name is Alberto Grau. I'm the Managing Director of Continental Europe. I'm hosting this event from this fantastic experience center in Arnhem, in our facility of retail and industry in the Netherlands.



I joined the group 14 years ago, as an MD in Spain. And in 2018, I moved my family to answer them to run our Continental Europe business. I have with me today, Wilbert. Wilbert was part of the management team that sold the business back in 2005. And in 2018, since then, he's running successfully the Bunzl Retail & Industry business. He's one of the executives with the best commercial capabilities that I've ever seen. So he will explain afterwards how we add value to our customers.



I've got Eric. Eric Joined us 2 years ago. He was running the digital innovation at ERIKS. ERIKS was a B2B industrial supply distributor. And he's an example of the high-caliber talent that we look to join the group with shared values and with entrepreneur background. He's helping me to drive