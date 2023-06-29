Bunzl plc Insight Event - North America Transcript

Jun 29, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

James McCool - Bunzl plc - CEO of North America



Hello, and welcome to Bunzl's Investor Insights Series focused today on Bunzl North America. My name is Jim McCool, and I have the privilege of leading Bunzl North America and its 8,700 team members. I'm now in my 25th year with Bunzl, and I've seen us grow from being a leading national grocery and foodservice distributor to a diversified and resilient portfolio of leading businesses serving a broad range of customers across 6 core sectors, now including agriculture, food processor and safety.



The growth story in these sectors is both organic and acquisition-driven and we maintain a strong and attractive pipeline of acquisition opportunities in these higher-margin, higher-growth sectors. Today, in addition to providing a high-level overview of the North American business and its growth opportunities, we'll highlight 3 businesses: our ag, food processor and safety businesses which continued to deliver strong margins and growth owing to their customer and sector-focused strategies.



Joining me today are the Managing Directors of these