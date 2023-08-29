Half Year 2023 Bunzl plc Earnings Presentation Transcript

Aug 29, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT

Presentation

Aug 29, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT



Corporate Participants

* Frank van Zanten

Bunzl plc - CEO & Executive Director

* Richard Howes

Bunzl plc - CFO & Director



Conference Call Participants

* James Steven Rosenthal

Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Research Analyst

* Karl Green

RBC Capital Markets, Research Division - Analyst

* Kean Marden

Jefferies LLC, Research Division - Head of Business Services Equity Research

* Oscar Val Mas

JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Analyst

* Rory Edward McKenzie

UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - European Support Services Analyst

* Thomas Edward Burlton

BNP Paribas Exane, Research Division - Research Analyst

* William Kirkness

Societe Generale Cross Asset Research - Equity Analyst



Operator



Hello, and welcome to the Bunzl results for