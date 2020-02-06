Full Year 2019 Beazley PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 06, 2020 / 10:00AM GMT

David Andrew Horton - Beazley plc - CEO & Executive Director



Good morning. Good morning, everybody, and welcome to our results presentation for 2019. For many of you who've read our full set of report and accounts, which happen to be on the website this morning, you'll have seen on the front page, it's talking about navigating change. And it -- within it, 3 areas of change, a reasonable number of management changes. And we're going to see Sally's first annual presentation. Appointed CFO in May last year, having been with the company since 2006, and Adrian, having had a first full year of Chief Underwriting Officer, shortly, so we'll see that. But we'll also talk about the market changing, and we'll be discussing the market changes. And finally, how the market needs to change in its use of data and technology, and we'll touch on that as we go through the presentation.



So I'm going to give an overview. And then going to hand over to Sally, who's going to go through the financials. And then to Adrian who will give you an overview of how the underwriting is going, and I'll come back for the