Beazley PLC Capital Markets Day Transcript

Well, good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for coming. It's the first time we've had a Capital Markets Day. We've had various investor shows talk about things that we do. But we've never really had a Capital Markets Day. So we're very excited, and we're hoping to achieve a few things this afternoon.



My name is Adrian Cox. I'm the CEO of Beazley, a job I've had now for just over 13 months, but I've been here since 2001, so I'm a sort of new hand and old hand at the same time. Come up through the underwriting side, so I've started on the liability side and then ended up as a CEO. So a number of this I've lived through.



So what are we hoping to achieve today? Well, we really want to share what our long-term strategy is as a business, where we see ourselves fitting into the insurance marketplace and what you should expect to see us doing and why. And I hope that will gain an understanding of what makes us a little bit different as Beazley and why we think we have the opportunity to generate long-term growth at good levels of