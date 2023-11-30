Beazley PLC Capital Markets Day Transcript

Nov 30, 2023 / 02:30PM GMT

Adrian Peter Cox - Beazley plc - CEO & Executive Director



Well, good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to this year's Capital Markets Day. My name is Adrian Cox. I'm the CEO of Beazley. This isn't a regular investment -- Investors Day. We're not here to give you the investment thesis of Beazley. This is more of a kind of a geek out afternoon where we're going to go into a little bit more detail about 2 of the bigger subjects of the day in Beazley in property and in cyber.



And it's really around a theme of how do we think about risk in the changing world, which is very relevant for both those industries. And it's been a very big year for both teams for slightly different reasons. As you know, we raised capital last year partly to support a very significant and quite rare opportunity in property, I think the team has had an excellent year. I think we did that at the right time. And I think we're at the forefront of seizing on the opportunity. I also think there's more to come. And so Richard will be talking a little bit more about that.



It's also been a very big year for our cyber team