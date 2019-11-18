Nov 18, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to Bezeq's Third Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded and broadcasted over the web.



At this time, I would like to turn the call over to Mr. Naftali Sternlicht, Investor Relations Manager for Bezeq. Mr. Sternlicht, please go ahead.



Naftali Sternlicht - Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corporation Limited - IR Manager



Thank you, operator. Welcome, everyone, and thank you for joining us on the call today. With us from Bezeq Group's senior management team, we have Mr. Shlomo Rodav, Bezeq's Chairman; Mr. Dudu Mizrahi, Bezeq's Fixed-line CEO; Mr. Ran Guron, CEO of Pelephone, Bezeq International and yes; and Mr. Yali Rotenberg, Bezeq Group's Chief Financial Officer.



Before we begin today's discussion, I will start with a brief safe harbor statement. Today's conference call and webcast contain general data and information as well as forward-looking statements about the Bezeq Group. Although Bezeq believes its