May 21, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to Bezeq's First Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



As a reminder, this conference is being recorded and broadcasted over the web.



At this time, I would like to turn the call over to Mr. Naftali Sternlicht, Investor Relations Manager for Bezeq. Mr. Sternlicht, please go ahead.



Naftali Sternlicht - Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corporation Limited - Head of IR



Thank you, operator. Welcome, everyone, and thank you for joining us on the call today.



With us from Bezeq's senior management team, we have Mr. Shlomo Rodav, Bezeq's Chairman; Mr. Dudu Mizrahi, Bezeq's Fixed-Line CEO; Mr. Ran Guron, CEO of Pelephone, Bezeq International and yes; and Mr. Yali Rothenberg, Bezeq's Group's Chief Financial Officer.



The speaker's comments will generally follow the slide presentation, which is available under the slides tab on the webcast link and may also be downloaded from Bezeq's IR website. You can go through the presentation by clicking on the