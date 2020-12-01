Dec 01, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT

Naftali Sternlicht - Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corporation Limited - Head of IR



Thank you, operator. Welcome, everyone, and thank you for joining us on the call today. With us from Bezeq Group's senior management team, we have Mr. Gil Sharon, Bezeq's Chairman; Mr. Dudu Mizrahi, Bezeq's Fixed-Line CEO; Mr. Ran Guron, CEO of Pelephone, Bezeq International, yes; Mr. Yali Rothenberg, Bezeq Group's outgoing Chief Financial Officer; and Mr. Tomer Shani, CFO of Pelephone, Bezeq International, yes.



Before we start, I would like to draw your attention to the safe harbor statement on Slide #2, which also applies to any statement made during today's call.