May 24, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT

Tobi Fischbein - Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd - Group CFO



Welcome, everyone. Thank you for joining us on Bezeq's 2022 First Quarter Earnings Call. I'm Tobi Fischbein, Bezeq Group CFO. With us from the Bezeq Group's senior management, we have Mr. Gil Sharon, Bezeq's Chairman; Mr. Dudu Mizrahi, outgoing Bezeq CEO; and Mr. Ran Guron, CEO of Pelephone, Bezeq International and Yes, and also our incoming Bezeq CEO.



Before we start, I would like to draw your attention to the safe harbor statement on Slide 2 of our Q1 investor presentation, which also applies to any statement made during today's call. We would like to inform you that this event is being recorded. After reading our quarterly results, you will have the ability to ask questions by raising your hand virtually. Please note that as previously announced, this will be Dudu's last call with investors as Bezeq's CEO as he will be leaving Bezeq next month. Ran will replace him as our new CEO, and Ilan Siegel who was appointed to replace Ran as CEO of Pelephone, Yes and Bezeq International. We would like to express our deep