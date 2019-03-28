Full Year 2018 Buzzi Unicem SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 28, 2019 / 03:30PM GMT

Pietro Buzzi - Buzzi Unicem SpA - Chief Executive of Finance & Executive Director



Yes. Thank you, and welcome everybody to our annual conference call related to the recent disclosure of our (inaudible) 2018. Some of the figures that we -- that they published today were actually already issued beginning of February but, of course, the full results balance sheet and income statements were not and we approved them today.



So if we look at year 2019, I think we can be fairly happy with our -- with the outcome, with our results for the year. We went through some up and down during the quarter. The final part was more positive than what we originally planned, so also, the overall outcome is, yes, not exactly as good as it was in 2017, but pretty close to it,