Half Year 2020 Buzzi Unicem SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 04, 2020 / 02:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon. This is the Chorus Call conference operator. Welcome and thank you for joining the Buzzi Unicem's First Half 2020 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Pietro Buzzi, Managing Director of Buzzi Unicem. Please go ahead, sir.



Pietro Buzzi - Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. - CEO & Director



Okay. Thank you. Thank you so much. Welcome to everyone. Glad you're able to join us in this conference call. With me is Patrick Klein, our group Treasurer; and also Lorenzo Coaloa, Investor Relations.



So we are here to try to outline, say as quickly as possible our first half results and then as was already announced, leave you the floor for the questions that you may want to ask.



I think that generally speaking, we had a good first half. For sure, better than what we have originally expected or what we expected, at least, at the beginning of the pandemic, where things started to look much more complicated. And this was due to situation, which was favorable even inside