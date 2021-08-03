Half Year 2021 Buzzi Unicem SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 03, 2021 / 02:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon. This is the Chorus Call conference operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining the Buzzi Unicem First Half 2021 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Pietro Buzzi, Managing Director. Mr. Buzzi, you have the floor.



Pietro Buzzi - Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. - CEO & Director



Hello. Good afternoon to everyone. I'm here together with Patrick Klein, our Group Treasurer; and Pieressa, our Investor Relations. And we do have also a presentation already published. This should be available on the website, on our, let's say, Investors and then Presentation, let's say, link or page. So I will try to follow it at least for the first part, and not necessarily the appendix. So if anyone of you would like to basically follow together, there is a possibility to do that.



So we approved the interim report this morning. As a summary of what is included in the figures and in the press release, we can say that volume and prices developed quite well during the first half. We had overall, let