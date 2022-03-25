Full Year 2021 Buzzi Unicem SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 25, 2022 / 03:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon. This is the Chorus Call conference operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining the Buzzi Unicem Full Year 2021 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Pietro Buzzi, Managing Director of Buzzi Unicem. Mr. Buzzi, you have the floor.



Pietro Buzzi - Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. - CEO & Director



Okay. Thank you. Welcome. Good afternoon to everyone. We would like to follow, let's say, the presentation that was made available to you on the website and go over the 2021 results that were just released earlier this afternoon and then follow up, of course, with the Q&A session.



So what are the highlights for 2021, I would say, overall, quite a good year with growing, let's say, indicators both for sales, profitability and proposition with some, let's say, unfavorable variance but limited. We did have to face the EBITDA margin in a sense that the pressure that we had to face, let's say, during the second half of the year due to the very, very steep rise of cost in