Full Year 2022 Buzzi Unicem SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Operator



Pietro Buzzi - Buzzi S.p.A. - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you. Welcome, everyone, to this annual conference that we usually carry out after the approval of the full year results. We did provide and made available presentation, which I think you should be able to find in our website in the presentation section. And the idea is to follow more or less the presentation and then open the Q&A session.



So coming to that, well 2022 as a financial year was, again, I would say, a positive one with a strong growth in our turnover, which closed that basically EUR 4 billion, meaning almost 10% up on a like-for-like basis. So even higher with the help of the currency exchanges and particularly the dollar, which represents for us a strong component