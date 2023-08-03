Half Year 2023 Buzzi SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 03, 2023 / 02:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon. This is the Chorus Call conference operator. Welcome and thank you for joining the Buzzi S.p.A First Half 2023 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Pietro Buzzi, Chief Executive Officer of Buzzi SpA. Mr. Buzzi, you have the floor, sir.



Pietro Buzzi - Buzzi S.p.A. - CEO & Executive Director



Yes. Thank you, and good afternoon to everyone, and welcome to our semiannual conference call. Yes. I assume that you are -- if not in your end, it's in front of you, the presentation that we just published on our website, and I will try to follow that as quickly as possible, not necessarily all the pages, but try to do it maybe in a summarized way, and then give some space for the question that you may have.



If you look at the first half 2023, in terms of market trends, we have experienced, generally speaking, some slowdown. More in some areas, less in others. But overall, the decline or the slowdown in cement volume was around 8% across the scope of consolidation.