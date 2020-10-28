Q3 2020 Carlsberg A/S Trading Statement Call Transcript

Oct 28, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Cees C. Â´t Hart - Carlsberg A/S-CEO - President & Member of Executive Board



Good morning, everybody, and welcome to Carlsberg's Q3 2020 Conference Call. My name is Cees Â´t Hart, and I have with me, CFO, Heine Dalsgaard; and Vice President of Investor Relations, Peter Kondrup. I hope you and your families are all safe as well and that you're all getting through these challenging times.



As you probably noticed, we issued our Q3 announcement, including an upgrade of our full year earnings expectation already last night. The upgrade is done in light of strong performance in Q3, positive volume development in Russia and China at the beginning of Q4, solid execution of cost reduction, and this despite the current uncertainty in Western Europe. We are, of course, very pleased with the new outlook. As said at