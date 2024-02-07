Full Year 2023 Carlsberg A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 07, 2024 / 08:30AM GMT
Jacob Aarup-Andersen - Carlsberg A/S-CEO
Thank you very much, and good morning, everybody, and welcome to Carlsberg's Full Year 2023 Conference Call and also strategy update. So my name is Jacob Aarup-Andersen, and I have with me our CFO, Ulrica Fearn; and Vice President from Investor Relations, Peter Kondrup.
First of all, let me begin by summarizing the key headlines for 2023. We delivered a solid set of results in what we believe was a challenging environment. We saw continued volume growth in -- especially driven by Asia, and we delivered solid organic operating growth in line with expectations, while at the same time increasing our commercial investments.
As a consequence of our continued strong financial health, we
