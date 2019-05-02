Q1 2019 Carlsberg A/S Trading Statement Call Transcript

May 02, 2019 / 07:00AM GMT

Cees C. Â´t Hart - Carlsberg A/S-CEO



Good morning, everybody, and welcome to Carlsberg's Q1 2019 Conference Call. My name is Cees 't Hart; and I have with me CFO, Heine Dalsgaard; and Vice President of Investor Relations, Peter Kondrup. I will go through the highlights of the quarter, and Heine will talk you through the regions and outlook.



Please turn to Slide 2. Q1 is traditionally a very strong quarter for our businesses in Western and Eastern Europe due to seasonality, while Q1 for our Asia business is an important quarter due to the festive season. We delivered a solid start to the year in all 3 regions, with broadly based organic top line growth.



