Q2 2019 Carlsberg A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 15, 2019 / 07:00AM GMT

Cees C. Â´t Hart - Carlsberg A/S-CEO - President & Member of Executive Board



Good morning, everybody, and welcome to Carlsberg's H1 2019 conference call. My name is Cees 't Hart, and I have with me, CFO, Heine Dalsgaard, and Vice President of Investor Relations, Peter Kondrup.



Let me first briefly summarize the key headlines for the first 6 months of the year. We delivered strong financial performance with healthy top line growth and strong profit and margin improvement. We see good growth coming from our SAIL'22 priorities. And we increased our 2019 earnings outlook last week after the strong H1 and a solid start to Q3.



I will go through the