Q3 2019 Carlsberg A/S Trading Statement Call Transcript

Good morning, everybody, and welcome to Carlsberg's Q3 2019 Conference Call. My name is Cees Â´t Hart, and I have with me CFO, Heine Dalsgaard; and Vice President of Investor Relations, Peter Kondrup.



We're pleased that we in Q3 were able to deliver solid revenue growth despite stock comparables with last year. Particularly, our Asia region continued its very good performance, delivering sustained strong growth rates. Our volumes and top line in Western Europe were solid in spite of the very warm and dry summer last year, while we had tough comps and faced challenges in Russia that