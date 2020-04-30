Q1 2020 Carlsberg A/S Trading Statement Call Transcript

Apr 30, 2020 / 07:00AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Q1 2020 trading statement. Today, I'm pleased to present CEO, Cees 't Hart; and CFO, Heine Dalsgaard. (Operator Instructions). Just to remind you, the conference call is being recorded.
Speakers, please begin.
Cees C. Â´t Hart - Carlsberg A/S-CEO - President & Member of Executive Board
Good morning, everybody, and welcome to Carlsberg's Q1 2020 Conference Call. I sincerely hope you and yours are all safe and well. My name is Cees 't Hart, and I have with me CFO, Heine Dalsgaard; and Vice President of Investor Relations, Peter Kondrup.
So far, the year has been very challenging due to the COVID-19 pandemic that has resulted in significant changes to the business environment, both when it comes to Q1 performance as well as performance in the coming quarters. As a result, this conference call is expected to be a bit longer than the usual Q1 calls. I will provide some insights as to how we try to manage through the COVID-19 outbreak and the
