Q2 2020 Carlsberg A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Cees C. Â´t Hart - Carlsberg A/S-CEO - President & Member of Executive Board



Good morning, everybody, and welcome to Carlsberg's H1 2020 Conference Call. My name is Cees Hart, and I have with me CFO, Heine Dalsgaard; and Vice President of Investor Relations, Peter Kondrup.



I hope you and your families are all safe and well and that you're all getting through these challenging times. Let me first briefly summarize the key headlines for the first half year. The pandemic is having a significant impact on the business. We have taken many steps to protect our people, support our communities and protect the commercial and financial health of the group. We have been able to mitigate a large part of the financial impact, thanks to our resilient business and cost