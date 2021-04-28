Q1 2021 Carlsberg A/S Trading Statement Call Transcript

Apr 28, 2021 / 07:30AM GMT

Carlsberg Q1 2021 Trading Statement Conference Call.



Cees C. Â´t Hart - Carlsberg A/S-CEO - President & Member of Executive Board



Good morning, everybody, and welcome to Carlsberg's Q1 2021 Conference Call. I hope you are all safe and well despite the continued challenges posed by COVID-19. My name is Cees ÃÂ´t Hart, and I have with me CFO, Heine Dalsgaard; and Vice President, Investor Relations, Peter Kondrup.



The group delivered a good start to the year, thanks to strong performance in some of our key markets, notably in Asia and Central and Eastern Europe. This more than offset continued COVID-19-related challenges in many Western European markets. I will provide the headlines for the quarter. And our performance against our SAIL'22 priorities, and Heine will take you through the regions and the full year outlook.



Q2