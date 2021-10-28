Q3 2021 Carlsberg A/S Trading Statement Call Transcript

Oct 28, 2021 / 07:30AM GMT

Good morning, everybody, and welcome to Carlsberg's Q3 2020 Conference Call. I hope you are all safe and well. My name is Cees Â´t Hart, and I have with me CFO, Heine Dalsgaard; and Vice President of Investor Relations, Peter Kondrup. Let me begin by summarizing the key headlines for the quarter, driven by both volume and value growth, the group delivered solid top line performance for the quarter.



The market development remains mixed with a recovery in many European markets, while many Asian markets were impacted by the pandemic. As you probably have noticed, we issued our Q3 announcement, including an upgrade of our full year earnings expectation already yesterday. The upgrade was done in light of a better-than-expected result