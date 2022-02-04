Full Year 2021 Carlsberg A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 04, 2022 / 08:30AM GMT

Cees C. Â´t Hart - Carlsberg A/S-CEO - President & Member of Executive Board



Good morning, everybody, and welcome to this conference call. My name is Cees 't Hart, and I'm joined by CFO, Heine Dalsgaard; and Vice President of Investor Relations, Peter Kondrup.



I hope you and your families are safe and well.



Yesterday, we announced our new SAIL'27 strategy. Due to our new long-term financial targets, we had to publish this announcement as soon as the Board had approved them. Hence, the announcement yesterday afternoon.



Today's call will therefore be different than our usual full year conference calls. We will start off with the full year results and 2022 outlook, and then we will go through the headlines of SAIL'27. We expect the call to last 1.5 hours split between our prepared remarks and