Q1 2022 Carlsberg A/S Trading Statement Call Transcript

Apr 28, 2022 / 07:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Carlsberg's Q1 2022 Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) This conference call is being recorded.



I will now hand the word over to the speaker. Please begin.



Cees C. Â´t Hart - Carlsberg A/S-CEO - President & Member of Executive Board



Good morning, everybody, and welcome to Carlsberg's Q1 2022 Conference Call. My name is Cees Â´t Hart, and I have with me CFO, Heine Dalsgaard; and Vice President, Investor Relations, Peter Kondrup.



I will provide the headlines for the quarter, and Heine will take you through the accounting implications from the decision to sell the Russia business and the full year outlook.



Please turn to Slide 3. It was a turbulent quarter for Carlsberg due to the war in Ukraine, which affects us very much. We are deeply touched by the extent of the human tragedy, and our first priority remains the safety and well-being of our Ukrainian colleagues. We have taken many initiatives to protect and help our people and