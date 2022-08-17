Half Year 2022 Carlsberg A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 17, 2022 / 07:30AM GMT

Cees C. Â´t Hart - Carlsberg A/S-CEO - President & Member of Executive Board



Good morning, everybody, and welcome to Carlsberg's H1 2022 Conference Call. I am Cees 't Hart, and I have with me, CFO, Heine Dalsgaard; and Vice President of Investor Relations, Peter Kondrup. Let me begin by summarizing the headlines for H1.



It was a challenging half year due to the war in Ukraine, significantly rising input costs and COVID-19. Nevertheless, Carlsberg delivered a strong set of results, and we are now significantly ahead of the prepandemic levels of H1 of 2019 on basically all parameters.



Our Ukrainian colleagues have shown incredible strength and resilience, navigating both the humanitarian crisis and the enormous business challenges since the outbreak of the war, by which we have been able to reopen our breweries in Ukraine. We have announced our intention to dispose the business in Russia, and the preparations to allow for this are progressing well.



Despite continued challenges ahead of us, we are very satisfied that