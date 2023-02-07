Full Year 2022 Carlsberg A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 07, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT

Cees C. Â´t Hart - Carlsberg A/S-CEO - President & Member of Executive Board



Good morning, everybody, and welcome to Carlsberg's Full Year 2022 Conference Call. I am Cees Â´t Hart, and I have with me our new CFO, Ulrica Fearn; and Vice President of Investor Relations, Peter Kondrup.



Before we go into all the details of 2022 and the 2023 outlook, I would like to welcome Ulrica, who, as you know, joined us only 5 weeks ago. We are pleased to have Ulrica onboard. And as Ulrica will join us on our road show in the coming weeks, many of you will have the opportunity to meet her in person.



At this call, I will go through the key headlines and the regions, and Ulrica will take you through the financials and the 2023 outlook.



Let's now look at the financial performance, please turn to Slide 3, and