Q1 2023 Carlsberg A/S Trading Statement Call Transcript

Apr 27, 2023 / 07:30AM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Carlsberg's Q1 2023 Trading Statement. (Operator Instructions) This conference call is being recorded. I'll now hand it over to the speakers. Please begin.



Cees C. Â´t Hart - Carlsberg A/S-CEO - President & Member of Executive Board



Good morning, everybody, and welcome to Carlsberg's Q1 2023 Conference Call. My name is Cees Â´t Hart, and I have with me CFO, Ulrica Fearn; and Vice President, Investor Relations, Peter Kondrup.



Let me begin by summarizing the key headlines for the quarter. We achieved strong revenue growth on the back of overall volume growth and strong revenue per hectoliter improvement. Although uncertainties related to European consumer behavior and Ukraine remain, we narrow our earnings guidance. And we are today starting a new quarterly buyback program amounting to DKK 1 billion.



I will provide the key group headlines for the quarter, and Ulrica will take you through the regions and the full year outlook.



Please turn to Slide 3. Volumes