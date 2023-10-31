Q3 2023 Carlsberg A/S Trading Statement Call Transcript

Oct 31, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT

Jacob Aarup-Andersen - Carlsberg A/S-CEO



Thank you very much, and good morning, everybody, and welcome to Carlsberg's Q3 2023 Conference Call. As said, my name is Jacob Aarup-Andersen, and I'm the Carlsberg Group CEO. And I have with me in the room, CFO, Ulrica Fearn; and the Vice President, Investor Relations, Peter Kondrup.



First of all, let me begin by summarizing the key headlines for the quarter. We achieved solid revenue growth on the back of continued strong improvement in revenue per hectoliter, which offset lower volumes. We maintained our full year earnings guidance despite a challenging trading environment and a step-up in commercial investments in the remainder of the year. And we are, today, starting a new quarterly buyback