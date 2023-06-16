Cadeler A/S, Eneti Inc. - M&A Call Transcript

Jun 16, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

James Doyle - Eneti Inc. - Head of Corporate Development & IR



Thank you for joining us today. Welcome to the Cadeler and Eneti Inc. Global Investor Call. If you could please read the disclaimers on Slide 2 and 3 at your convenience. On the call with me today are Emanuele A. Lauro, Chief Executive Officer of Eneti; Mikkel Gleerup, Chief Executive Officer of Cadeler; Peter Brogaard Hansen, Chief Financial Officer of Cadeler.



Earlier today, Cadeler and Eneti issued a joint press release, which announced the signing of a business combination agreement to create a leading offshore wind turbine and foundation installation company. The press release can be found on Cadeler and Eneti's websites. Today, we will be giving a brief presentation. The presentation will be available on the screen of this call as well as on the Cadeler and Eneti websites. After the presentation, we will open up the call for Q&A.



With that, I would like to turn the call over to Emanuele Lauro for opening remarks.



Emanuele A. Lauro - Eneti Inc. - Co-Founder, Chairman & CEO

