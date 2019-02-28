Q4 2018 Cascades Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 28, 2019 / 01:30PM GMT

Jennifer Aitken - Cascades Inc. - Director of IR



Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining our fourth quarter 2018 financial results conference call. The speakers this morning will be Mario Plourde, President and CEO; Allan Hogg, CFO; Charles Malo, President and COO of the Containerboard Packaging Group; Luc Langevin, President and COO of the Specialty Products Group; and Jean Jobin, President and COO of the Tissue Papers Group.



We will begin the call with discussions regarding our North American operations. Mario will then discuss results from Boxboard Europe, followed by