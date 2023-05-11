Cascades Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 11, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT

Alain Lemaire - Cascades Inc. - Co-Founder & Executive Chairman



Ladies and gentlemen, good morning, and welcome to our Annual General Meeting of Shareholders. My name is Alain Lemaire, Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors of Cascades. Although our meeting is in virtual format, we've made every effort to ensure that you can fully participate in our annual meeting. I invite you to ask your questions, which will be answered at the end of the meeting during the question period. And to vote on each of the topics on the agenda from now until we inform you that the voting period is over.



Once the electronic voting is over, the voting page will disappear, and your votes will be automatically recorded. This meeting is being held in French, but simultaneous translation into English is available, as you may have noticed when logging on to the platform. Once again, thank you for joining us. I call this meeting to order. I will be chairing this virtual meeting.



With me today are Mario Plourde, President and Chief Executive Officer; Allan Hogg, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer;