Nov 09, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT
Operator
(foreign language) Good morning. My name is Sylvie, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Cascades Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)
I will now pass the call over to Jennifer Aitken, Director of Investor Relations for Cascades. Ms. Aitken, you may begin the conference.
Jennifer Aitken - Cascades Inc. - Director of IR
Thank you, Sylvie. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining our third quarter 2023 conference call. We will begin with an overview of our operational and financial results, followed by some concluding remarks, after which we will begin the question period.
Today's speakers will be Mario Plourde, President and CEO; and Allan Hogg, CFO. Also joining us for the question period at the end of the call are Charles Malo, President and COO of Containerboard Packaging; JÃ©rÃ´me Porlier, President and COO of Specialty Products; Jean-David Tardif, President and COO of Tissue Papers; and Luc Langevin, Senior VP of Corporate
Q3 2023 Cascades Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 09, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...