Cemtrex Inc at LD Micro Invitational Conference Transcript

Jun 06, 2023 / 04:00PM GMT

Unidentified Participant



Okay. Settling in for our next presentation with Cemtrex. I'd like to introduce you, Mr. Saagar Govil.



Saagar Govil - Cemtrex, Inc. - Chairman & CEO



Thank you. Thank you and good morning. How's everyone doing today?



Good, good. I want to make sure everyone's awake. All right. My name is Saagar Govil. I'm the CEO and Chairman of Cemtrex, and I'm looking forward to telling you about the Cemtrex story today. Anything today that we talk about is governed by the Safe Harbor statement. You can see this statement online and for your reference.



So Cemtrex is a holding company with two operating brands -- sorry, Vicon and AIS. Cemtrex has grown over the years by owning and operating multiple businesses over the years, ranging from manufacturing to technology. Today, we have two companies in our portfolio: one is a global security technology company called Vicon Industries; and the other is an advanced -- industrial services company called AIS, Advanced Industrial Services.



Collectively, these two companies in fiscal '22