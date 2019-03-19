Full Year 2018 CEZ as Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 19, 2019 / 03:00PM GMT

Zdenek ZÃ¡bojnÃ­k -



Okay. Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to our CEZ Group conference call on 2018 financial results. My name is Zdenek ZÃ¡bojnÃ­k from Investor Relations. Let me introduce our speakers. First, Mr. Martin NovÃ¡k, he's Chief Financial Officer of CEZ Group; and second, Mr. Pavel Cyrani, he's Chief Sales and Strategy Officer of CEZ Group.



Now I hand it to Mr. NovÃ¡k -- Mr. Martin NovÃ¡k. And at the end, there will be questions and answers. Okay.



Martin NovÃ¡k - CEZ, a. s. - Vice Chairman & CFO



Thank you. So good afternoon and good morning, everybody. So I will cover first 3 parts. So on the first slide, you can see electricity prices development. We have seen in past 12 months or now more than 12 months actually increasing power prices finally that reached in its peak over EUR 55 per