Nine Months 2020 CEZ as Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 10, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Dear ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the conference call of CEZ Group regarding the Q1 to Q3 2020 results. At our customers' request, this conference will be recorded. (Operator Instructions)



May I now hand you over to Barbara SeidlovÃ¡, who will lead you through this conference. Please go ahead.



Barbara SeidlovÃ¡,CEZ - a. s. - Head of IR



Hello, everyone, and welcome on our regular quarter call. As usual, Martin NovÃ¡k, the Chief Financial Officer; and Pavel Cyrani, Chief Commercial and Strategy Officer, will go through the presentation, which will be followed by Q&A.



Now I'm handing over to Martin.



Martin NovÃ¡k - CEZ, a. s. - CFO & Deputy CEO of Operations and Director



Good afternoon. Good morning, everybody. So let me start with the financial part. And I'll start immediately on Page 3, which shows our overall numbers, meaning our -- mainly our EBITDA that has grown by CZK 6.2 billion to CZK 50.9 billion or 14% increase year-on-year. Our net adjusted