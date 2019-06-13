Challenger Ltd Investor Day Transcript

Jun 13, 2019 / 12:00AM GMT

Stuart Kingham - Challenger Limited - Head of IR



Good morning. I'm Stuart Kingham, Head of investor Relations at Challenger, and welcome to our 2019 Investor Day both online and in the room. Today's event will be followed by a Q&A session. Could I please just remind those present though that we are webcasting, so could you just flick your phone onto silent for me, please? I'll now hand over to Richard to open today's session.



Richard Howes - Challenger Limited - MD, CEO & Director



Great. Thanks very much, Stuart. Welcome, everyone. Welcome if you're joining us online or here in the room. I've done a number of these investor days for Challenger over the years, and it's a real pleasure to be here in my new capacity.



Anyways, today is about an opportunity for myself and for the team to give deeper insight into the business and also into our strategy to capture opportunities and manage challenges in the shorter term while positioning the business for longer-term growth as well.



One thing you'll notice, if you've been to a number of these