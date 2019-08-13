Full Year 2019 Challenger Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 13, 2019 / 12:30AM GMT

Good morning, and welcome. I'm Stuart Kingham, Challenger's Head of Investor Relations, and welcome to our 2019 full year results briefing. In a moment, I'll ask Richard Howes, our Chief Executive Officer, to open today's session. That will be followed by a question-and-answer session.



Thank you, Stu. Good morning, everyone, and welcome. Welcome to Challenger's 2019 Financial Results Briefing. The results we're sharing with you today demonstrate the resilience of our business in the face of a challenging operating environment. And they show that we continue to be well positioned for growth as conditions improve.



Now it will come as no surprise that we're operating in a disrupted environment. The broader financial services industry and the wealth segment in particular