Half Year 2020 Challenger Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 11, 2020 / 12:00AM GMT

Stuart Kingham - Challenger Limited - Head of IR



Good morning. I'm Stuart Kingham, Challenger's Head of Investor Relations, and welcome to our first half 2020 financial results briefing. In a moment, I'll ask Richard Howes, CEO; and Andrew Tobin, CFO, to present our financial results. This will be followed by a question-and-answer session. So could I just please remind those present to flick your phone on to silent. I'll now hand over to Richard.



Richard J. Howes - Challenger Limited - MD, CEO & Director



Thank you, Stu. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today, whether you're in the room, or on the phone. It's a pleasure to have the opportunity once again to deliver Challenger's first half results. We've made strong progress this year in delivering on our vision and strategy. And our performance over the half rather clearly demonstrates the resilience of our business in what continues to be a challenging operating environment.



Now reflecting on my first 12 months as CEO, I'm really pleased with the progress we've made. We've